LONDON, June 2 British-based holiday resort
group Center Parcs has been bought by U.S.-listed company
Brookfield Property Partners, after previous owner
Blackstone opted to sell the company rather than float it.
Blackstone, the private equity firm which had owned Center
Parcs since 2006, was in February reported to have hired two
investment banks to prepare Centre Parcs for a potential London
listing.
Brookfield said on Tuesday that one of its funds had agreed
to acquire Center Parcs for an undisclosed sum, in a deal
expected to complete in July.
Media reports previously said Blackstone had rejected a 2
billion pound ($3 billion) bid for Center Parcs from another
bidder.
Center Parcs runs five holiday resorts in British forests,
offering activities ranging from badminton to horse riding
alongside spa packages.
Brookfield Property Group's chief executive Ric Clark said
the acquisition was a departure from his firm's past focus in
Britain on office and logistics-related investments.
"Although these resorts are already producing steady streams
of cash flow supported by nearly full occupancy year-round, we
see compelling opportunities to grow the business and enhance
our investment returns," he said in a statement.
Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
acted as advisers to Blackstone.
($1 = 0.6577 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)