ALMATY May 22 Bank CenterCredit,
Kazakhstan's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday
first-quarter net profit halved to 578 million tenge ($3.9
million).
The bank made a 2011 net profit of 2.7 billion tenge and
expects to increase that to 4.0 billion in 2012.
Kookmin Bank is the largest single shareholder in
CenterCredit with a 41.9 percent stake. Businessman Bakhtybek
Baiseitov owns 25.1 percent and the International Finance
Corporaton 10.0 percent.
Earlier this month, CenterCredit partially repurchased its
2014 Eurobond, buying back $145 million of the issue at 104.25
percent. The issue still has $332.5 million outstanding bonds
bearing a coupon of 8.625 percent.
