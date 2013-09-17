By Mariya Gordeyeva
| ALMATY, Sept 17
ALMATY, Sept 17 South Korea's Kookmin Bank
is set to gain majority control over Kazakhstan's
fourth-largest lender Bank CenterCredit next year as
it plans to acquire a stake in the bank held by the
International Finance Corp (IFC), CenterCredit said on Tuesday.
The IFC, a private investment arm of the World Bank,
acquired 10 percent of CenterCredit in February 2010. It also
signed an option agreement with Kookmin Bank at the time that it
would sell this stake by 2017.
Kookmin Bank, South Korea's top mortgage lender, already
holds 41.93 percent of CenterCredit.
"Next year preferred shares (in CenterCredit) will be
converted into ordinary shares," CenterCredit Chief Executive
Vladislav Lee told Reuters. "After that, Kookmin Bank is set to
buy out the share of IFC, thus raising its stake to 51 percent,"
he said.
"An option agreement with the IFC is in force until 2017."
CenterCredit made a net loss of 591 million tenge ($3.9
million) in January through June, largely due to bigger
provisions for bad loans, after earning a net 1.04 billion in
the first half of 2012.
Kazakhstan, central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, weathered
the global financial crisis and avoided recession.
But its banking sector is still haunted by bad loans, a
vestige of its former exposure to aggressive borrowing abroad
and bloated real estate markets.
CenterCredit expects its full-year net profit to rise to 1
billion tenge in 2013 from 370 million last year.
Kazakh executive Bakhtybek Baiseitov has 24.84 percent in
CenterCredit and Lee holds less than 5 percent.
($1 = 153.4000 Kazakhstan tenge)
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by David Holmes)