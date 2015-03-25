BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Dallas-based private equity firm CenterOak Partners LLC appointed Jeff Moredock and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.
Moredock, who joins from Brazos Private Equity Partners, will be CenterOak's vice president and support its investment and monitoring activities, the firm said.
Kneipp joins from Credit Suisse and she will be vice president for business development and investor relations.
CenterOak also appointed Casey Gribble associate.
She will join CenterOak in June from Credit Suisse in Houston. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results