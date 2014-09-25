Sept 25 U.S. private equity group Blackstone
Group LP, owner of Center Parcs, has appointed investment
bank Rothschild to prepare a 2 billion pound ($3.3
billion) sale or flotation of the British holiday resorts group,
Sky News reported.
Among the options on which Rothschild will advise Blackstone
and Center Parcs' board is a further refinancing that would
enable shareholders to land a big payday ahead of a sale or
stock market listing, the broadcaster said.
(bit.ly/1DyYVmq).
Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006.
Blackstone, Center Parcs and Rothschild were not immediately
available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by David
Clarke)