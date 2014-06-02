(Adds context on the mine's importance in Kyrgyzstan, details
on risk posed by shutdown)
June 2 Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday
it will begin to shut down operations at its Kumtor gold mine in
Kyrgyzstan unless its new mine plan is approved by the
government and permits are issued by June 13.
The Canadian company said it has been trying to get its 2014
mine plan and related operating permits approved since late last
year, and will continue to cooperate with the authorities to
that end.
Centerra shares were down 26 percent at C$3.41 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday afternoon.
The Kumtor mine, located high in the Tien Shan mountains, is
a key source of foreign exchange for Kyrgyzstan. Centerra has
said the mine is Kyrgyzstan's biggest employer and taxpayer, and
represents about 12 percent of its gross domestic product.
But Kumtor has long been a source of political tension in
the Central Asian country. The government has rejected
opposition calls for nationalization, while seeking ways to reap
more revenue from the mine.
Under a draft agreement announced in December, Kyrgyzstan
would swap its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half of the
Kumtor mine, the company's main asset. But the deal has not been
finalized, and Centerra is still facing a $300 million
ecological damages suit filed by the government.
Centerra said on Monday that if the mine is shut down, it
will keep staff on site for environmental and safety monitoring,
security and required maintenance.
It noted that Kumtor has "significant geotechnical and other
challenges," including instability in the wall of the open pit,
water flows and ice movement from a nearby glacier.
"An extended shutdown without active monitoring and
management of such challenges would likely have a material
adverse impact on the Kumtor mine and the company's operations,
future cash flows, earnings, results of operations and financial
condition," it said in a release.
