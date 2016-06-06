By Nicole Mordant
| VANCOUVER, June 6
VANCOUVER, June 6 A weaker economy in Kyrgyzstan
is to blame for the Central Asian state "turning up the heat" on
Centerra Gold Inc in recent weeks as the country guns
for a bigger slice of the miner's profits, Centerra's chief
executive said on Monday.
In the past five weeks, the Canadian gold miner has, amongst
others, been fined around $100 million for environmental damage
by a court in Kyrgyzstan, another regulator filed a $230 million
lawsuit against it and its local offices have been raided.
Centerra, through its Kumtor gold mine, is the biggest
foreign investor and tax payer in Kyrgyzstan, contributing up to
10 percent of the impoverished nation's GDP. The state also owns
a 32.7 percent stake in Centerra.
"The economy is not in as strong a shape as it has been in
the past. The government is definitely positioning for a larger
slice of the overall economics (of the Kumtor mine)," Scott
Perry, Centerra's CEO said in an interview.
The former Soviet republic's economy is suffering in part
because of the recession in Russia, a major partner. Its
currency, the Kyrgyz som, dropped 22.4 percent against
the dollar last year.
Centerra's stock fell as much as 4 percent on Monday after
Centerra said Kyrgyzstan had launched more legal proceedings
against it and that some of its managers have been warned not to
leave the country.
The stock closed off its lows at C$7.19, down nearly 1
percent.
Kyrgyzstan's actions against Centerra have "gone too far",
Perry said, which is why the company announced last week that it
has taken its dispute to international arbitration.
This is not the first time Centerra has filed for
international arbitration against the Kyrgyz government. It
previously did so in 2008 while negotiating an investment
agreement but later suspended the action when talks progressed,
Centerra spokesman John Pearson said.
Centerra has been increasingly open about its desire to
diversify its operations away from Kyrgyzstan. It has not been
investing in expansions or exploration at the Kumtor mine, which
is its flagship operation. Instead it is spending money on
projects in more mining-friendly jurisdictions such as Turkey,
Mongolia and Canada, and is some 18 months away from having two
other mines in operation.
The company is also open to making acquisitions although
they would have to show double-digit returns to compete with its
in-house projects, Perry said in a presentation in Vancouver on
Monday.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Bernard Orr)