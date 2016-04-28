April 28 Canada's Centerra Gold Inc said prosecutors and other state law enforcement agencies had conducted a search at the Bishkek offices of its unit Kumtor Gold Co on Thursday.

Centerra, which operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine Kumtor, said the search was to collect documents related to alleged financial violations by its unit. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)