BISHKEK Feb 4 Kyrgyzstan may sue Canada's Centerra Gold over its plans to issue additional shares, which will slightly dilute the Central Asian nation's stake in the company, a Kyrgyz representative on Centerra's board of directors said on Thursday.

"Our goal is to protect Kyrgyzstan's stake," said Kylychbek Shakirov. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)