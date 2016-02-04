BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BISHKEK Feb 4 Kyrgyzstan may sue Canada's Centerra Gold over its plans to issue additional shares, which will slightly dilute the Central Asian nation's stake in the company, a Kyrgyz representative on Centerra's board of directors said on Thursday.
"Our goal is to protect Kyrgyzstan's stake," said Kylychbek Shakirov. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps