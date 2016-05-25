BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
BISHKEK May 25 A court in Kyrgyzstan fined the country's biggest gold miner Kumtor Operating Company, a unit of Canada's Centerra Gold, 6.7 billion some ($98 million) for environmental damage on Wednesday.
Kumtor's lawyers told reporters at the hearing that they would appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.