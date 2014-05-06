BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Centerra Gold Inc reported a decline in first quarter profit on Tuesday as the price of gold dropped and its cost of sales increased.
Net earnings were $2.1 million, or 1 cent a share, in the three months to the end of March compared with earnings of $51.4 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HNI Corporation reports earnings for first quarter fiscal year 2017