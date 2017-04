TORONTO Oct 29 Centerra Gold Inc reported a deeper third-quarter loss on Wednesday, reflecting lower gold prices and the sale of fewer ounces of gold, the company said.

The Toronto-based gold miner posted a net loss of $3.2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the three months to the end of September. That compares with a loss of $1.8 million, or 1 cent, a year earlier. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese)