Feb 16 Centerra Gold said the
10-day strike at is its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan has ended
after the company reached a settlement with the employees' trade
union there.
On Feb. 6, the company said production at the mine had been
suspended after unionized employees launched a strike over
salary deductions for payments to Kyrgyzstan's social fund.
Centerra, which focuses on gold projects in and around
Central Asia, said it expects the settlement to cost about $4
million this year.
The Toronto-based miner said the unionized employees at
Kumtor are returning to work.
