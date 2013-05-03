BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
May 3 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said a waste-rock dump at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan moved at a greater-than-expected rate, and warned that any delays to alternative plans will hurt operations and results.
The Canadian company said it relocated some infrastructure at the mine beginning in mid-March due to the increased movement at its Davidov Valley Waste-rock dump.
Planned gold production has not been affected until now, the company said.
Centerra is finalizing an alternative long-term waste-rock dumping plan and is working with the government for its approval, it said on Friday.
The government has set up a special commission to visit the mine and inspect the movement.
Centerra is embroiled in a bitter row with the Kyrgyz government over the Kumtor mine, the largest gold deposit operated in central Asia by a Western company.
The company in February received a new $315 million claim for alleged environmental destruction, on top of the previous claim of $142 million.
Centerra is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 8.
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes