BISHKEK, June 27 Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Wednesday rejected a motion to nationalise Centerra Gold's flagship Kumtor venture, but gave a special commission until Oct. 1 to prepare a revised contract with the Canadian investor.

The final resolution, approved by a 67-11 vote, says that the Kyrgyz state must revise its current 33-percent stake in Centerra Gold and must have a share in Kumtor's gold production.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)