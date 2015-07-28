(Adds Gerresheimer advisers, updates share price)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, July 28 German drugs packaging firm
Gerresheimer has agreed to buy U.S. plastic vial maker
Centor for $725 million in cash, giving it a leading position in
the world's biggest drugs market and lifting its shares to an
all-time high.
Centor has more than half the U.S. prescription retail
market, selling 1.5 billion vials a year including "Screw-Loc"
and "1-Clic" products to pharmacies which use them to package up
oral drugs exactly counted out for each individual prescription.
Shares in Gerresheimer jumped more than 15 percent to 65.33
euros, valuing the company at 2.05 billion euros ($2.27
billion). They later pared gains to close 12.4 percent higher at
63 euros.
"By acquiring Centor, Gerresheimer has more meaningful scale
and presence in the US (the largest primary pharma packaging
market)," wrote Berenberg analysts, who rate the stock "hold".
"The deal is a smart move both financially and strategically."
Gerresheimer said it would fund the acquisition from private
equity firm Montagu with debt. It expects the deal to boost its
adjusted earnings per share by a low double-digit percentage
from next year on.
Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff said the company would now
concentrate on integrating Centor, its biggest acquisition ever,
and the disposal of its glass-tubing business to Corning
, which it agreed last month.
"I'd say in the next weeks and months we'll concentrate on
properly handing over the one business and integrating the
other," he told journalists on a conference call.
"I wouldn't rule our a smaller acquisition in the near
future but in the main our agenda for the next six months is
full," he said.
Gerresheimer said it expected to close the transaction in
the fourth quarter, and kept its 2015 financial forecast
unchanged, but revised its 2016-18 targets.
The company said it now expected an adjusted EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
margin of 22 percent at constant exchange rates by 2018, up from
its previous forecast of 20 percent.
It said organic revenue should grow by 4-5 percent annually
versus its previous forecast of 4-6 percent and capital
expenditure should be 8-9 percent of sales, not 8-9.5 percent.
Gerresheimer makes a fifth of its sales in the Americas,
where it has suffered lately from increased regulatory
requirements for its big pharma customers, destocking and an
unscheduled furnace repair.
Tuesday's deal gives Gerresheimer new direct distribution
channels to retailers.
Gerresheimer's sales in the Americas fell 7 percent in 2014
while capital expenditure almost doubled to 31 million euros as
it strove to develop its business organically.
The debt-free deal values Centor at 9.8 times trailing
EBITA, Gerresheimer said. Centor was previously part of Rexam
Healthcare, which Montagu bought for $805 million in 2014.
Morgan Stanley was Montagu's financial adviser on the deal,
and Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP was legal adviser.
Rothschild was Gerresheimer's financial adviser and
McDermott Will & Emery was legal adviser to the German firm.
