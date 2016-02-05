(Adds details, context)
Feb 5 Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc
said it had bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker
of sensors, for about $140 million (95.9 million pounds),
expanding its footprint in the U.S. healthcare market.
Halma, which makes products such as water quality test kits
and smoke detectors sensors, said the deal, funded using its
existing cash and debt facilities, would immediately add to
earnings.
The company has proved more resilient than other engineering
firms to a fall in orders from emerging markets and commodity
customers due to its exposure to health, safety and
environmental markets, where increased legislation has boosted
demand.
Halma has spent about 650 million pounds buying more than 30
businesses in the past 10 years. Last year it paid just under
$250 million to buy two businesses, including one that makes
products for medical customers, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Newtown, Pennsylvania-based CenTrak's technology allows for
real-time monitoring of staff, medical equipment and hygiene
compliance and temperature conditions, Halma said.
Halma said it would help CenTrak grow in the United States,
expand internationally and come up with potential applications
for its products for Halma's other end-markets.
CenTrak would be part of Halma's medical unit and its CEO
and management team will continue to operate the business.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)