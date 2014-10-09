BANGUI Machinegun and heavy weapons fire rang out overnight and on Thursday morning in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, witnesses said.

A Reuters witness said he could hear the sound of mortar fire coming from the KM-5 neighbourhood and the streets emptied as people fled fighting. An international aid worker said she had been told to stay at home due to the violence.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the clashes but they follow days of escalating tension between Muslim and Christian communities and a call by a militia operating in the country for Interim President Samba Panza to step down.

