BANGUI African Union peacekeepers have uncovered a mass grave at a military camp in central Bangui occupied by the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels, according to a Reuters witness, who saw at least a dozen bodies.

Pastor Antoine Mboa Bogo, head of the local Red Cross, said his team had confirmed there was a mass grave at the camp but had not yet had time to determine the number of dead. A Red Cross team would return to the site on Thursday, he said.

