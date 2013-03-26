SAN JOSE, March 25 Nearly a million Central American coffee industry workers will lose their jobs as the region's prized coffee business shrinks due to an aggressive outbreak of roya, or coffee leaf rust, according to a study published last week.

Central American Business Intelligence (CABI), a Guatemala-based consultancy, estimates that 972,000 direct and indirect coffee industry jobs will be lost during the current harvesting season as a result of the rapid spread of the tree-killing fungus.

Mexico and Central America's top five coffee producing countries, home to more than one-fifth of the world's high-end arabica coffee crop, have all confirmed roya outbreaks this season.

The job loss projection amounts to 20 percent of the jobs dependent on the region's coffee industry.

Paulo de Leon, a CABI senior analyst, said the estimate is premised on a 30 percent drop in output in 2013 and 2014.

"It's important to remember that roya is a disease that affects the crops for several years," de Leon told Reuters on Monday.

He added that Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are expected to see the steepest job losses.

The coffee industry in Honduras, the region's No. 1 producer and exporter, accounts for 8.2 percent of the Central American country's gross domestic product (GDP). In Guatemala, coffee contributes 4.2 percent to GDP, while in El Salvador it makes up 2.5 percent, according to data from the International Center for Tropical Agriculture.

While several Central American countries have declared official emergencies due to roya, only Guatemala and Costa Rica are considering proposals that include tens of millions of dollars to contain the outbreak.

Last month, Central American agriculture ministers estimated that the roya outbreak is expected to cost Central America's coffee industry roughly half a billion dollars during the current season.

In January, Central America's major coffee export organization ORCECA said roya would cause the current harvest to shrink by 16 percent compared to the previous crop.

For a graphic that tracks the impact of the roya outbreak in Central America and Mexico, click on: link.reuters.com/myn56t (Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia in Mexico City)