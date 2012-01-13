(Amends to change word in paragraph 6 'last' to 'this')
By Isla Binnie
LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Poland and Slovakia
successfully raised a combined EUR1.75bn (USD2.22bn) in the euro
market this week, but bankers say they are among a shrinking
group of CEE sovereigns that can still fund in the troubled
currency, and only then in smaller size and at shorter tenor
than before the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.
In fact, the balance has gradually shifted away from funding
in euros, which was widely expected to become the natural home
for CEE sovereigns, towards the US dollar market since the
middle of the last decade.
In 2005, for example, the so-called CE4 of Poland, the Czech
Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, collectively raised
USD10.72bn-equivalent in euros, compared with only USD2.59bn in
dollars. Last year, however, these sovereigns borrowed
USD7.35bn-equivalent in the euro market but USD8.22bn in
dollars. The numbers are likely to be even more tilted towards
dollars this year.
"Borrowers from central Europe naturally focused on funding
in euros prior to the sovereign crisis in Europe," said Stefan
Weiler, head of DCM for emerging Europe, Central Asia and Africa
at JP Morgan. "Since 2009, however, the dollar has evolved as
the core funding currency for many of the region's issuers with
euro-denominated issuance largely diminished to only
complementing larger funding targets."
Another banker added: "The depth of the euro market is not
there anymore. A lot of this debt was underpinned by
German funds in the past. That bid is no longer there."
The relatively small scale of this week's Polish (A2/A-/A-)
and Slovakian (A1/A+/A+) deals support the view that the euro
market no longer provides a rich source of long-term funding
even for higher-rated sovereigns.
Poland's deal was especially conservative given that it
chose to tap its existing EUR1.25bn March 2017s for a further
EUR750m rather than issue a new bond. Slovakia also opted for
five-year debt, raising EUR1bn.
"A five-year euro trade is fairly defensive," said one
syndicate official. "Poland's five-year tap is more defensive
still. These credits can do opportunistic trades in euro and
then get real size in dollars."
As well as Poland and Slovakia, bankers say that the Czech
Republic and Slovenia should also be able to issue in euros.
Both Slovakia and Slovenia are members of the eurozone while
Poland and the Czech Republic are strong EU credits.
Limited access
However, other CEE sovereigns that have previously been
active in the euro market, such as the Baltic countries,
Croatia, Hungary and Turkey, will find access limited. Hungary,
for example, would currently struggle to borrow in any
international market given its political and financial risks.
But when it does return, it is likely to do so in dollars. The
same market will probably be the destination for Latvia and
Lithuania for their next deals.
"The Baltic states would love to do euros but realistically
their access, execution ability and pricing favour dollars much
more," said one banker.
JP Morgan's Weiler added: "Particularly for Triple B or
lower-rated sovereigns from the region, dollar transactions will
be the answer to address large funding needs."
