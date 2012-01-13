(Amends to change word in paragraph 6 'last' to 'this')

By Isla Binnie

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Poland and Slovakia successfully raised a combined EUR1.75bn (USD2.22bn) in the euro market this week, but bankers say they are among a shrinking group of CEE sovereigns that can still fund in the troubled currency, and only then in smaller size and at shorter tenor than before the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.

In fact, the balance has gradually shifted away from funding in euros, which was widely expected to become the natural home for CEE sovereigns, towards the US dollar market since the middle of the last decade.

In 2005, for example, the so-called CE4 of Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, collectively raised USD10.72bn-equivalent in euros, compared with only USD2.59bn in dollars. Last year, however, these sovereigns borrowed USD7.35bn-equivalent in the euro market but USD8.22bn in dollars. The numbers are likely to be even more tilted towards dollars this year.

"Borrowers from central Europe naturally focused on funding in euros prior to the sovereign crisis in Europe," said Stefan Weiler, head of DCM for emerging Europe, Central Asia and Africa at JP Morgan. "Since 2009, however, the dollar has evolved as the core funding currency for many of the region's issuers with euro-denominated issuance largely diminished to only complementing larger funding targets."

Another banker added: "The depth of the euro market is not there anymore. A lot of this debt was underpinned by German funds in the past. That bid is no longer there."

The relatively small scale of this week's Polish (A2/A-/A-) and Slovakian (A1/A+/A+) deals support the view that the euro market no longer provides a rich source of long-term funding even for higher-rated sovereigns.

Poland's deal was especially conservative given that it chose to tap its existing EUR1.25bn March 2017s for a further EUR750m rather than issue a new bond. Slovakia also opted for five-year debt, raising EUR1bn.

"A five-year euro trade is fairly defensive," said one syndicate official. "Poland's five-year tap is more defensive still. These credits can do opportunistic trades in euro and then get real size in dollars."

As well as Poland and Slovakia, bankers say that the Czech Republic and Slovenia should also be able to issue in euros. Both Slovakia and Slovenia are members of the eurozone while Poland and the Czech Republic are strong EU credits.

Limited access

However, other CEE sovereigns that have previously been active in the euro market, such as the Baltic countries, Croatia, Hungary and Turkey, will find access limited. Hungary, for example, would currently struggle to borrow in any international market given its political and financial risks. But when it does return, it is likely to do so in dollars. The same market will probably be the destination for Latvia and Lithuania for their next deals.

"The Baltic states would love to do euros but realistically their access, execution ability and pricing favour dollars much more," said one banker.

JP Morgan's Weiler added: "Particularly for Triple B or lower-rated sovereigns from the region, dollar transactions will be the answer to address large funding needs."

(Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Sudip Roy and Matthew Davies)