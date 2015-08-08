BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Aug 8 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit (loss) 2.04 VS 1.92 Interest Earned 66.85 VS 64.97 Gross NPA % 6.70 VS 6.15 NOTE: Central Bank of India is a state-run lender. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1UvbA1w (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees