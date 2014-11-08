Nov 8 Three months ended Sept.30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit (loss) 1.03 vs (15.09) Interest earned 66.19 vs 58.59 Interest expended 47.91 vs 44.25 Total income 70.21 vs 62.37 NOTE: State-run Central Bank of India is ranked 11th by assets among the nation's 40 publicly-traded banks. Its net non-performing assets as a percentage of net advances was 3.38 in Q2, compared with 3.62 in Q1. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/114sjCt (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)