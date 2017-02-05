MUMBAI, Feb 5 Three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated) Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Loss 6.06 8.37 Interest Earned 60.64 64.20 Gross NPA pct 14.14 13.70 Note: Central Bank of India is a state-run bank (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)