LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Under normal circumstances, growing imbalances in the housing market and debt would lead central banks to tighten monetary policy. In the current 'currency wars' environment, this policy option is unpalatable, as it would simply undermine attempts to keep domestic currencies as weak as possible.

A desire to avoid a strengthening currency explains why some central banks are now relying on other measures to help cool the housing market and gain more flexibility on interest rates.

While the major central banks have been engaged in expanding their balance sheets, others have had to deal with the fallout resulting from safety-seeking capital inflows. The result for the likes of Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Norway has been lower interest rates and currency strength. But concern over imbalances in the housing market and debt limits the ability to provide added stimulus to the economy.

It is this that has led some to now contemplate the deployment of a new weapon - countercyclical capital buffers (CCB) - to target the debt/housing market imbalances. On March 14, the SNB and Norges Bank both reiterated plans for CCBs that will require banks to hold more capital against residential mortgage loans. The SNB plans to do this as of September, while Norges Bank will provide details "later this year".

Already it seems that the prospect of tighter capital rules is starting to have an impact, as major banks in Norway have hiked their mortgage rates by 30bp this month. It seems likely that New Zealand will also look to implement non-interest rate hike related measures this year in order to cool its own housing bubble. The RBNZ on March 4 released a consultation paper looking for feedback on countercyclical capital buffers as well as other restrictions.

In the current environment, the theme is about trying to find alternative ways to cool the housing market, but in the future we should be cognisant of the risk that other asset markets will be a focus, including equities. In today's world, it is important to recognise that central banks have set a high bar to raising interest rates, not wanting to fall victim to the currency war. (Reporting by Divyang Shah; editing by Julian Baker)