By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Oct 31 Six major central banks said on
Thursday they would make their web of currency swap arrangements
permanent as a "prudent liquidity backstop" in case of future
global financial strains.
The Bank of Japan, U.S. Federal Reserve, the European
Central Bank, the Bank of England and the central banks of
Canada and Switzerland will convert their "temporary bilateral
liquidity swap arrangements" into standing arrangements that
"will remain in place until further notice".
"The existing temporary swap arrangements have helped to
ease strains in financial markets and mitigate their effects on
economic conditions," a coordinated statement from the central
banks said. "The standing arrangements will continue to serve as
a prudent liquidity backstop."
Currency swap lines were first introduced nearly six years
ago in response to a global credit crunch that starved banks of
liquidity and threatened to gum up the entire financial system.
They were an important part of the policy response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis, keeping a lid on funding costs which
had spiralled due to fear over counter-party risk.
The arrangements were next due for review in February.
Speaking after the BOJ kept its massive stimulus programme
in place, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the structure had helped
bring stability to financial markets and the move to make it
permanent did not denote any new alarm about liquidity.
"We decided to make them permanent to avoid uncertainty as
they were due to expire next February," Kuroda told a news
conference. "We have no plan to extend the swap arrangements
beyond the six central banks."