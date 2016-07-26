PRAGUE, July 26 Central European Media
Enterprises' (CME) core profit rose almost 15
percent in the second quarter, lifted by shrinking costs and
growing income from television advertising, the broadcaster said
on Tuesday.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) increased to $53.6 million, beating the average estimate
of $49.2 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenue at the broadcaster controlled by Time Warner
climbed 5 percent to $175.2 million, with growth led by gains in
the Romanian and Slovak markets.
Shares rose 2.2 percent to lead the Prague stock exchange in
early trading on Tuesday.
CME, which operates in six central and eastern European
markets, said its carriage fee and subscription revenue was also
up 6 percent at constant rates in the first half of the year.
"Looking ahead to the rest of 2016, we remain very upbeat
about our prospects for further growth and expect continued
progress on our deleveraging plans," co-Chief Executive Michael
Del Nin said.
Interest expenses in the second quarter fell after the
company refinanced debt in April. However, the refinancing also
led to a one-off non-cash $150 million hit to net profit
connected to repurchasing bonds, pushing it to a deep loss in
the quarter.
CME is due to hold a call with analysts later in the day.
The company is targeting break-even free cash flow as it
aims to pay down debt this year. It has forecast free cash flow
of $85 million to $95 million in 2016, with core profit growth
in the low to high teens.
CME reported net debt of $1.03 billion at the end of March.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)