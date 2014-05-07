PRAGUE May 7 Broadcaster Central European Media
Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday it would
take more than a year to regain lost market share in its top
market the Czech Republic, which will be reflected in
consolidated results.
"We continue to expect a significant improvement in net
revenues in the Czech Republic in 2014 when compared to 2013,
but do not expect to reach 2012 levels this year as it will take
more than one year for us to regain the market share lost during
2013," CME said in a regulatory filing.
"Given the significance of this segment to the company, we
expect a similar trend in the consolidated results."
The company, active in six central and eastern European
markets, earlier reported a narrower first-quarter loss boosted
by higher revenue after adjusting a higher pricing strategy that
was rejected by Czech customers last year.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)