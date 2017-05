PRAGUE, April 27 Television broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects its core operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow at a level in the low to high teens at constant exchange rates in 2016.

It also expects unlevered free cash flow of $85 million to $95 million at actual rates, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)