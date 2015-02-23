* Plans to open 6 shopping malls, 9 hotels in 2015
* Focus on border provinces to tap cross-border trade
(Adds company comments, strategy details)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Feb 23 Thailand's largest retail
conglomerate, Central Group, plans to invest 37 billion baht
($1.14 billion) this year, expanding at home and in Southeast
Asian neighbours by opening new malls to tap into cross-border
trade and lining up acquisitions.
Controlled by Thailand's richest family, the unlisted firm
told reporters at a news conference on Monday it plans to
accelerate revenue growth to 15 percent this year, to 287
billion baht, compared with 6.6 percent growth in 2014.
Central Group is among a group of major Thai companies
looking to buy more international assets, especially in Vietnam,
Indonesia and Malaysia. Middle-class customers' purchasing power
is strong in these countries, allowing Thai firms to diversify
revenue sources and offset weak consumer spending at home.
"We may spend up to 40 billion baht this year. About 80
percent will be for opening new shopping mall and acquisitions,
while the rest 20 percent will be for improvement," executive
chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tos Chirathivat told
reporters.
Central Group was founded in 1927 by Tiang Chirathivat, who
arrived in what was then Siam from Hainan in China. Now the
leader in Thai retail, the family business has interests in
several businesses, including Thai shopping mall developer
Central Pattana Pcl and Central Hotel Plaza Pcl
, a hotel and fast-food chain operator.
The group planned to open six new shopping malls this year,
mostly in border provinces which connects Thailand to
neighbouring countries like Laos, Myanmar and Malaysia to tap
strong demand for cross border trade, Tos said.
Central aims to open 300 new food stores at home, as well as
opening new nine hotels with more than 1,800 rooms combined in
Thailand and foreign countries such as Turkey, Vietnam and the
Indonesian island of Bali island.
Central recently completed the purchase of a 49 percent
stake in Vietnam electrical appliance chain Nguyen Kim, having
opened its first department store, Grand Indonesia Mall, in
Jakarta, last year.
The group also planned to open a new branch of La Rinascente
SpA, the upmarket Italian department store chain, later this
year in Rome, Tos said. Central Group bought La Rinascente SpA
for 205 million euros ($233 million) in 2011 in its first foray
into Europe.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Kenneth Maxwell)