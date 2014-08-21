BANGKOK Aug 21 Thailand's largest department store developer, Central Pattana Pcl, said on Thursday it would delay the opening of its first mall in Malaysia to 2017 from 2016 as it needs more time to study the market.

The company also cancelled a plan to open a mall in China after a study showed returns may be below target, Naparat Sriwanvit, executive vice president for finance, told reporters.

The Malaysian mall will be the first overseas shopping centres to be opened over the next five years as part of the company's drive to tap strong growth in Southeast Asia.

Central Pattana planned to spend a combined 48 billion Thai baht ($1.50 billion) during 2014-2016 to open more stores in Thailand and overseas, Naparat said.

($1 = 32.05 Thai baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)