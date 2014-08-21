* Firm's first overseas mall will now open in 2017, not 2016

BANGKOK, Aug 21 Thailand's largest department store developer, Central Pattana Pcl, said on Thursday it would delay the opening of its first mall in Malaysia to 2017 from 2016 as it needs more time to study the market.

The Malaysian mall will be the first overseas shopping centre to be opened by the company over the next five years as part of a drive to tap into strong growth in Southeast Asia.

The company is also keen to open new shopping centres in Indonesia and Vietnam, but cancelled a plan to open a mall in China after a study showed returns may be below target, Naparat Sriwanvit, executive vice president for finance, told reporters.

"We are working on a construction plan and model for the Malaysian mall. We need to study carefully," she said, adding Central Pattana will eventually open in two more locations in Malaysia by 2020.

In 2013, the Thai firm signed a joint venture deal with Malaysia's I-Berhad to build CentralPlaza i-City in Shah Alam, Selangor with estimated budget of 5.8 billion baht ($181 million).

Central Pattana aims for average annual revenue growth of average 15 percent over the next five years and plans to spend a combined 48 billion baht ($1.5 billion) over the period 2014-2016 to open more stores in Thailand and overseas, Naparat said.

"We aim to invest about 15-16 billion baht a year to open about three to four new stores a year," she said.

Central Pattana, part of the unlisted retail conglomerate Central Group, is majority owned by the Chirathivat family, Thailand's richest family according to a ranking this year by Forbes Magazine.

The company competes with unlisted Mall Group, which owns Siam Paragon and Emporium shopping malls in Bangkok and others elsewhere in Thailand.

($1 = 32.0500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill and Kenneth Maxwell)