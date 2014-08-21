* Firm's first overseas mall will now open in 2017, not 2016
BANGKOK, Aug 21 Thailand's largest department
store developer, Central Pattana Pcl, said on Thursday
it would delay the opening of its first mall in Malaysia to 2017
from 2016 as it needs more time to study the market.
The Malaysian mall will be the first overseas shopping
centre to be opened by the company over the next five years as
part of a drive to tap into strong growth in Southeast Asia.
The company is also keen to open new shopping centres in
Indonesia and Vietnam, but cancelled a plan to open a mall in
China after a study showed returns may be below target, Naparat
Sriwanvit, executive vice president for finance, told reporters.
"We are working on a construction plan and model for the
Malaysian mall. We need to study carefully," she said, adding
Central Pattana will eventually open in two more locations in
Malaysia by 2020.
In 2013, the Thai firm signed a joint venture deal with
Malaysia's I-Berhad to build CentralPlaza i-City in Shah Alam,
Selangor with estimated budget of 5.8 billion baht ($181
million).
Central Pattana aims for average annual revenue growth of
average 15 percent over the next five years and plans to spend a
combined 48 billion baht ($1.5 billion) over the period
2014-2016 to open more stores in Thailand and overseas, Naparat
said.
"We aim to invest about 15-16 billion baht a year to open
about three to four new stores a year," she said.
Central Pattana, part of the unlisted retail conglomerate
Central Group, is majority owned by the Chirathivat family,
Thailand's richest family according to a ranking this year by
Forbes Magazine.
The company competes with unlisted Mall Group, which owns
Siam Paragon and Emporium shopping malls in Bangkok and others
elsewhere in Thailand.
($1 = 32.0500 Thai Baht)
