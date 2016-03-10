BANGKOK, March 10 Thailand's largest shopping mall developer Central Pattana Pcl said it aimed to invest about 46 billion baht ($1.30 billion) from 2016 to 2018, mostly on developing new projects, to boost average revenue growth to 15 percent a year.

Central Pattana also planned to spend about 15-16 billion baht in 2016 when revenue is forecast to rise 15 percent, senior executive vice president Naparat Sriwanvit said during an earnings presentation. Revenue growth was 9 percent in 2015.

Central Pattana, controlled by retail conglomerate Central Group's Chirathivat family, invested 17 billion baht in 2015 to launch three new projects, buy a shopping mall in Phuket and renovate two existing centres.

The company's net leasable areas were at 1.58 million square metres in 2015 with average occupancy rate of 94 percent across 29 malls in Bangkok and other provinces, she said.

In 2016, the firm planned to open one new shopping mall at southern province Nakorn Sri Thammarat, renovate four shopping centres and launch three condominium projects to make use of vacant areas near its shopping malls, she said.

The company planned to open two new shopping malls in 2017 and was on track to open a 8.3 billion baht Central I-City shopping mall in Malaysia in 2018, Naparat added. ($1 = 35.2700 baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)