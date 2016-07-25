BANGKOK, July 25 Thailand's largest shopping
mall developer Central Pattana Pcl said it aimed to
invest an average 10-15 billion baht ($285-$428 million) a year
to boost annual revenue growth of 10-15 percent amid signs of
improving domestic consumption.
The budget will be used for the renovation and expansion of
new branches, Wallaya Chirathivat, senior executive vice
president told reporters.
The company aimed to invest 10.6 billion baht to develop a
new mixed use project in Nakorn Ratchasrima province, a major
centre for business, trade and investment in Thailand's
northeastern region, Wallaya said.
The project, scheduled to be opened in the third quarter of
2017, will include a shopping mall, hotel, condominium and
public park to serve domestic residents and tourists, she said.
Thailand's domestic consumption in the second half is
expected to improve from the first half, due to the government's
stimulus measures and seasonal demand, Wallaya said.
The Thai economic recovery is fragile as exports and
domestic demand remain weak. The economy grew 3.2 percent in the
first quarter, its fastest annual pace in three years but is
still lagging regional rivals.
Central Pattana, controlled by retail conglomerate Central
Group's Chirathivat family, has said it aimed to invest about 46
billion baht from 2016-2018, mostly on developing new projects.
($1 = 35.0300 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong, editing by David Evans)