BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :
* The hotelier plans to spend a combined 26 billion baht ($799.5 million) during 2015-2020, including 19 billion baht on hotel businesses and food businesses for the rest, Senior Vice President Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told a press briefing.
* Its average hotel occupancy rate is expected to rise to 78-80 percent this year from 74.8 percent a year earlier.
* It planned a joint investment in hotel businesses in Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5200 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage: