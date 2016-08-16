BANGKOK Aug 16 Thai hotelier and food group Central Plaza Hotel Pcl said on Tuesday it expected to lose revenue of 2 million baht ($57,803) from room booking cancellations after a series of blasts in tourist towns last week.

The blasts should have limited impact on the company and its hotel occupancy rate would rise to 82-83 percent in 2016, up from 81 percent in 2015, senior vice president for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told Reuters.

Central Plaza aimed for a 4-5 percent increase in revenue from its hotel business this year and a 5-6 percent growth from food business, Ronnachit said. ($1 = 34.6000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)