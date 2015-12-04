BANGUI Dec 4 Armed men in the Central African Republic killed eight civilians at a camp for displaced people and wounded one U.N. peacekeeper, just days after the pope visited the country, the CAR's U.N. humanitarian coordinator said on Friday.

The attacks took place at Ngakobo about 60 kilometres south of the central town of Bambari on Thursday.

Pope Francis called for peace in the country this weekend during a visit that was part of a three-nation African tour.

(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)