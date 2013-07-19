By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, July 19
ADDIS ABABA, July 19 The African Union will form
a new 3,600-strong peacekeeping mission for Central African
Republic (CAR) to step up efforts to stabilise the fractious
country, officials said on Friday.
Admore Kambudzi, secretary of the AU's Peace and Security
Council, said an existing regional peacekeeping mission known as
MICOPAX would be rolled into the larger new force from August.
He said its mandate would be to protect civilians and help
stabilise the country and restore the central government in the
former French colony, which is rich in gold and diamonds.
Central African Republic, a nation of 4.5 million at the
heart of the continent, has suffered decades of instability.
Seleka rebels toppled the president in March, causing chaos and
a humanitarian crisis.
Ramtane Lamamra, commissioner of the Peace and Security
Council, said 2,600 troops contributed voluntarily by AU members
would be sent to beef up the roughly 1,100 troops in MICOPAX.
"It is aimed at moving from the situation that CAR and the
region have been experiencing for quite some time to a different
kind of engagement on the part of the international community,"
Lamamra said.
The United Nations says more than 49,000 refugees have fled
to neighbouring states since December, mainly Democratic
Republic of Congo, Chad, Cameroon and Congo Republic. More than
200,000 people have been displaced within the country.
Seleka, a grouping of five rebel movements, launched its
insurgency in early December, accusing former President Francois
Bozize of reneging on a 2007 peace deal.
Parliament named Seleka's leader, Michel Djotodia, interim
president after Bozize's removal. He is charged with leading the
chronically unstable country to elections within 18 months.
Local rebellions, banditry, ethnic tensions and spillover
from conflicts in Chad, Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo
have long undermined stability in the country, which has endured
misrule and lawlessness since independence from France in 1960.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)