BANGUI Feb 3 Opposition parties and a rebel
coalition took key ministerial posts, including finance and
mining, in a new government announced on Sunday as part of a
peace deal in the Central African Republic.
President Francois Bozize agreed in mid-January to the
formation of a national unity government as part of the deal to
end an insurgency which swept to within striking distance of
Bangui, capital of the mineral-rich former French colony.
After days of tense negotiations, during which Bozize's
supporters insisted he had the right to name key ministers,
state radio announced on Sunday that opposition Prime Minister
Nicolas Tiangaye would take the crucial finance ministry post in
the new 32-member cabinet.
Tiangaye, a lawyer and leader of the opposition Republican
Convention for Social Progress, was named premier on Jan. 17
with the backing of the Seleka rebel coalition and asked to form
a government tasked with leading the impoverished and
strife-torn country to parliamentary elections within a year.
Seleka's leader, Michel Am Non Droko Djotodia, was named
first deputy prime minister in charge of national defence.
Senior rebels were also appointed to the communications and
forestry ministries.
The mining ministry was given to Djono Ahaba, a former
housing minister who is close to the insurgents.
Representatives of opposition political parties were
appointed to the ministries of public works, education,
telecommunications, health and farming.
Bozize's supporters were appointed to important portfolios
including economy, international cooperation and foreign
affairs.
Seleka, a coalition of five separate rebel groups, launched
its insurgency in early December, accusing Bozize of reneging on
a 2007 peace deal which was supposed to provide jobs and money
to insurgents who laid down their weapons.
As part of the deal, Bozize, who seized power in a 2003
Chadian-backed coup, will be allowed to serve out his current
presidential term, which ends in 2016.
