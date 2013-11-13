BANGUI Nov 13 Three people were killed and
several wounded in Central African Republic's capital Bangui on
Wednesday in clashes between security forces and former rebel
fighters, police and government officials said.
The country has descended into chaos since northern Seleka
rebels seized Bangui in March, ousting President Francois Bozize
and igniting sectarian violence between Muslims and Christians.
United Nations officials say both sides may have committed
war crimes and warned this month that the killings risked
spiralling into genocide.
Wednesday's violence erupted in the Fatima neighbourhood
after demonstrators threw stones at the motorcade of
transitional President Michel Djotodia, whom Seleka brought to
power.
The demonstrators said the protest, in which they burned
tyres and blocked roads, followed the abduction of a local
resident by Seleka.
"This attitude angered the Seleka elements who returned to
the neighbourhood and fired shots to disperse the protesters,
injuring several of them," Selemane Adjar, head of Djotodia's
communications department, said.
Police and members of the paramilitary gendarme force
intervened and opened fire on the former rebels, whose movement
Djotodia dissolved earlier this year in a failed effort to
reestablish order.
"(The Seleka fighters) withdrew after two of their own were
killed. Our men lost one gendarme," a police officer involved in
the exchange of fire told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbours have left the country mired
in crises.
The African Union plans to deploy a 3,600-member
peacekeeping mission, known as MISCA, in the country. It would
incorporate a regional force of 1,100 soldiers on the ground but
is unlikely to be operational before 2014.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution last month
asking U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to submit a report
within 30 days to outline possible international support to the
AU peacekeeping mission. It also asked Ban to study the option
of transforming MISCA into a U.N. peacekeeping operation.
