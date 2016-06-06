BANGUI, June 6 Central Africa Republic will
restart diamond exports three years after its stones were found
to be funding armed groups in an inter-religious conflict and
placed under embargo, the mines minister said on Monday.
Central African Republic descended into chaos in March 2013
when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power, triggering
reprisals by "anti-balaka" Christian militias who drove tens of
thousands of Muslims from the south.
Having held successful elections aimed at drawing a line
under the violence, new President Faustin-Archange Touadera is
seeking to revive the shattered economy.
Mines Minister Leopold Mboli Fatrane said on state-owned
radio that the partial lifting of the export ban would initially
apply to the southern region of Berberati.
"Very quickly we'll be working on other zones. As you know,
we must follow certain conditions imposed by the Kimberley
Process," he said. "We must separate the so-called 'blood
diamonds' from those that aren't."
The Kimberley Process, which implemented the export ban, is
a grouping of producer countries, consumer nations, industry
representatives and civil society organisations formed to
prevent the sale of diamonds from funding conflicts.
Last year, it agreed to allow the government to resume rough
diamond exports on the condition that it implemented a programme
to ensure the traceability of its stones.
In September, a U.N. panel of experts said the illicit trade
in diamonds was still funding major players in Central African
Republic's conflict and increasingly involved neighbouring
countries such as Cameroon and Chad.
"As you know, today security has returned to Berberati. The
government is today able to ensure traceability there," Mboli
Fatrane said.
According to Kimberley Process data, Central African
Republic officially exported 371,917 carats of diamonds, worth
over $62 million, in 2012, the year before the ban was put in
place.
The first diamonds to be shipped from the country following
the resumption of exports comprise 3,703 carats of stocks that
must be examined and approved by the government's diamond
inspection office.
(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Additional reporting and
writing by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans)