YAOUNDE, March 22 Central Africa's six-nation
CEMAC economic bloc will see growth of 1.6 percent this year, up
from 0.2 percent last year, due to rising oil prices and
improved management of public finances, the regional central
bank said on Wednesday.
The resource-rich zone, which comprises Cameroon, Gabon,
Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Congo Republic and Central African
Republic, has been hit by a prolonged oil slump.
Analysts expect crude prices to recover this year but
bulging global stockpiles of oil sent the price of benchmark
Brent crude on Wednesday to its lowest level since
November.
Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the governor of the regional BEAC bank,
also told reporters in Cameroon's capital of Yaounde that
inflation in the CEMAC countries would average 2.6 percent,
under the zone's target 3 percent ceiling.
(Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing
by Alison Williams)