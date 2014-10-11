BANGUI Oct 11 Two people were killed in
fighting in the capital of Central African Republic and six
peacekeepers from Burundi and Cameroon were wounded in an
ambush, a spokeswoman for the United Nations mission in the
country (MINUSCA) said on Saturday.
The violence follows days of fighting that could undermine
the interim government of President Catherine Samba-Panza, who
took office in January aiming to end two years of unrest in
which thousands have died and more than 1 million have fled.
The unrest has been over power and resources in a country
with reserves of gold and diamonds. Rival communities have also
clashed across religious lines.
Those killed overnight include a gendarme and a local leader
for a militia known as "anti-balaka", whose adherents follow
Christianity and animism.
The peacekeepers were attacked in a neighbourhood near the
airport and two were seriously hurt, Myriam Dessables, a
spokeswoman for Minusca, told Reuters.
Minusca took over peacekeeping in the impoverished country
in mid-September from a mission run by the African Union.
Central African Republic was plunged into chaos as mostly Muslim
rebels from a coalition called the "Seleka" seized power in
March 2013.
Its rule was marked by abuses that prompted a backlash from
the "anti-balaka". France sent troops to its former colony and
an existing African peacekeeping force was beefed up.
Sporadic violence has continued despite the Seleka leader's
resignation from the presidency in January.
A Reuters witness said there was no sound of gunfire in the
capital on Saturday after days of violence rated the worst in
months. Dessables said some airline companies had cancelled
flights to Bangui for security reasons.
Anti-balaka ministers in Samba-Panza's government resigned
this week and on Saturday the Seleka called on her to quit.
"We ask her to step down because she is no longer up to her
mission, which is to reconcile Central Africans and to bring
back peace, said Lieutenant Younous Ngapdia, director in the
group's military headquarters, which is in Bambari northeast of
the capital, Bangui.
He said that Samba-Panza had asked the Seleka to quit
Bambari, its stronghold town. The demand amounted to a threat to
its citizenship, he said.
Most Muslims have fled the south of the country due to
violence against them. This has created a de facto partition,
which some members of Seleka leaders have pushed to formalise.
Civil society groups issued a statement on Saturday that
dismissed the calls by the Seleka and the anti-balaka for
Samba-Panza's resignation. It blamed those groups for violence
and called for national dialogue.
