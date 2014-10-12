* President Samba-Panza says will not resign
* Early signs security crisis may be easing
* Militia withdraws call for president to quit
(Adds comment from militia group, presidency)
BANGUI, Oct 11 Two people were killed in
fighting in the capital of Central African Republic and six
peacekeepers from Burundi and Cameroon were wounded in an
ambush, a spokeswoman for the United Nations mission in the
country said on Saturday.
The violence follows days of fighting that threatens the
interim government of President Catherine Samba-Panza, who took
office in January aiming to end two years of unrest in which
thousands have died and more than 1 million have fled.
Samba-Panza said she would not step down in the face of
heightened political pressure and there were signs late on
Saturday that tensions could be easing as one militia group
withdrew its call for her resignation.
"I will not resign. I must lead this country until the end
of my mission," Samba-Panza told state radio.
The unrest is a struggle for power and resources in an
impoverished country with reserves of gold and diamonds. Rival
communities have also clashed across religious lines.
Those killed overnight include a gendarme and a local leader
for a militia known as "anti-balaka", whose adherents follow
Christianity and animism.
The peacekeepers were attacked in a neighbourhood near the
Bangui airport and two were seriously hurt, Myriam Dessables, a
spokeswoman for the country's UN mission MINUSCA, told Reuters.
The United Nations took over peacekeeping in mid-September
from a mission run by the African Union. The country was plunged
into chaos as mostly Muslim rebels from a coalition called the
"Seleka" seized power in March 2013.
Its rule was marked by abuses that prompted a backlash from
the "anti-balaka". France sent troops to its former colony and
an existing African peacekeeping force was beefed up.
Sporadic violence has continued despite the Seleka leader's
resignation from the presidency in January.
A Reuters witness said there was little gunfire in the
capital on Saturday after days of violence rated the worst in
months. Dessables said some airline companies had cancelled
flights to Bangui for security reasons.
"ARRESTED IN ERROR"
On Saturday, the Seleka called on Samba-Panza to quit on the
grounds that she asked it to leave Bambari, its stronghold town
in the centre of the country. The demand amounted to a threat to
its citizenship.
Most Muslims have fled the south of the country due to
violence against them. This has created a de facto partition,
which some members of Seleka leaders have pushed to formalise.
Anti-balaka ministers in Samba-Panza's government also quit
this week but on Saturday the militia group withdrew its call
for the president's resignation after a meeting with her.
"We agreed to put in place a working contact group to
reflect on the best way for us to unblock this crisis. We are no
longer demanding her resignation," Alfred le Grand Ngaya, an
anti-balaka political adviser, told Reuters.
Samba-Panza agreed to free their arrested militants, he
said. In return, the militia asked its members to take down
barricades and allow people to go back to work, he said.
A spokeswoman for Samba-Panza confirmed the meeting and said
the president is open for dialogue.
"Perhaps people were arrested in error and it's not
impossible to liberate them but it's up to the judicial
authorities," said spokeswoman Antoinette Montaigne.
In a fresh sign that the crisis may be easing, a taxi
drivers union told national radio it would end its strike if
security was restored and other conditions were met.
Civil society groups issued a statement on Saturday that
blamed militias for violence and called for national dialogue.
