WASHINGTON Nov 20 The United States expressed
concern on Wednesday about growing violence and lawlessness in
Central African Republic and pledged $40 million toward an
African Union-led peacekeeping force to bolster security
throughout the country and protect civilians.
"The United States sees no evidence that the CAR
transitional government has the capacity or political will to
end the violence, especially the abuses committed by elements of
the Seleka rebel alliance that are affiliated with the
government," Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
He called on the international community to support the
peacekeeping force "in order to restore security in the country"
and said the United States would work with other nations to
press for a credible political transition.
Thousands of people have fled clashes between former rebels
and local militias in recent days and concern is rising about
violence between Muslims and Christians.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he may be
prepared to deploy U.N. peacekeepers to Central African
Republic. Kerry said the United States believed that the African
peacekeeping force was the best mechanism to quickly tackle the
violence and prevent further atrocities.
There is a now a 2,500-strong regional peacekeeping force in
Central African Republic. The African Union is due to take
charge of the force in December and boost its size to 3,600
troops.
U.N. officials have warned that the country is at risk of
genocide as armed groups incite Christians and Muslims against
each other in the virtually lawless country.
The landlocked, mineral-rich country of 4.6 million people
has slipped into chaos since northern Seleka rebels seized the
capital of Bangui and ousted President Francois Bozize in March,
unleashing a wave of violence.
Seleka leader Michel Djotodia, installed as transitional
president, officially dissolved a loose coalition of rebel
forces but has been unable to stop clashes with self-defense
militias, known as the 'anti-balaka,' or anti-machetes.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Christopher Wilson)