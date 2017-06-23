YAOUNDE, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As displaced
people return to their homes in the capital of war-torn Central
African Republic, they will need medical services but renewed
violence threatens an already wounded healthcare system, the
World Health Organization's Africa director said.
Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti visited Bangui this week for the
launch of the country's latest health development plan, as
renewed fighting swept the country.
"I think it's fair to say that the security situation is
extremely worrying as far as delivery of health services is
concerned," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone
interview from the capital Bangui at the end of her visit.
After more than four years of violence that have caused
"extensive degradation" of health services, Central African
Republic's new national plan aims to re-establish public health
systems and infrastructure, the WHO said in a statement.
The plan also seeks to bolster the fight against HIV/AIDS,
which affects almost one in 20 people in the country, and
improve treatment of epidemics such as cholera, measles and
meningitis.
Clashes between rival armed factions are cutting off
humanitarian access to civilians most in need of help, while
emboldened fighters are infiltrating camps for the displaced,
aid agencies said on Thursday, despite militias signing a peace
deal this week aimed at ending years of bloodshed.
Moeti's visit was limited to Bangui, one of the few parts of
the country where the government still retains control.
There, tens of thousands of displaced people have been
returning to their neighbourhoods in recent months, after years
sheltering in the city's mosques, churches, the airport and
other makeshift camps.
"When people are in these camps, the humanitarian
organisations have (health and other) services provided, but
when they go back home, I think the services are more
precarious," Moeti said.
"This underlines the importance of this re-establishment
plan and having it supported, so that these services are
provided where people would normally be living."
Thousands have died in a conflict that broke out after
mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in 2013, provoking a
backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.
Across the country of 5 million access to quality basic
health services remains inadequate.
Moeti also launched a programme to reduce maternal and
infant mortality by training and hiring more health workers,
nurses, doctors, gynaecologists and obstetricians.
Central African Republic is one of the deadliest countries
in the world for mothers, with 882 maternal deaths for every
100,000 live births, the WHO said.
