LONDON, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Half the
population in Central African Republic are going hungry every
day, double the number a year ago, U.N. officials said as they
called for help to prevent the "dire" food situation
deteriorating further.
Three years of bloodshed and the displacement of nearly one
million people from their homes has disrupted harvests and sent
food prices soaring in the volatile country.
"It is serious. The situation is worse than last year,"
World Food Programme (WFP) country director Bienvenu Djossa said
in a phone interview from Bangui.
"We do not want to cross our (arms) and wait for a
catastrophe to happen - that's why we are saying we need more
money. Our call would be, don't let CAR be forgotten."
Djossa said families are so short of food that children
receiving school meals under the WFP's emergency programme put
part of their serving in a plastic bag to take home.
Nearly 2.5 million people now face hunger with many
surviving on cheap, low-nutrient food, WFP said. Families have
been forced to sell their possessions, pull their children out
of school and even resort to begging.
Acute food insecurity has risen five times in the space of a
year, Djossa added.
The country suffered the worst crisis in its history in
early 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka fighters toppled then
leader Francois Bozize. Christian militias responded by
attacking the Muslim minority.
FOOD PRICE HIKE
The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said
in a report that crop production in 2015 was less than half the
pre-crisis average.
Killing and looting had almost halved the number of cattle
and reduced the number of sheep and goats by almost 60 percent,
they added. Damage to infrastructure and insecurity had also hit
fishing.
An escalation of violence in September helped exacerbate a
massive increase in food prices, the agencies said, with the
price of beef almost double pre-crisis levels. Protein-rich
groundnut flour and fish were also far more expensive.
Two thirds of people surveyed reported that they had less
food compared to the previous year.
The U.N. agencies said boosting agriculture was key for
lasting peace in the country where three quarters of people
depend on farming.
"...with the planting season starting in less than two
months, boosting agriculture now is crucial to revitalising the
economy and to stability in the country," FAO country
representative Jean-Alexandre Scaglia said in a statement.
WFP said it had only secured about half the $89 mln it needs
until the end of July to respond to the needs of 1.4 million
people in CAR and neighbouring countries hosting CAR refugees.
FAO, which has been helping farmers with seeds and tools and
vaccinating livestock, is appealing for $86 million.
National radio reported on Tuesday that the constitutional
court had confirmed that former mathematics professor
Faustin-Archange Touadera had been elected president.
Touadera, who has pledged to make peace and disarmament his
priorities, will be sworn in on March 25.
