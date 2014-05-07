BANGUI May 7 Journalists in the Central African
Republic held a one-day strike on Wednesday to protest at the
killings of two of their colleagues amid clashes between Muslims
and Christians in the capital Bangui last week.
Thousands of French and African troops have failed to stop
the waves of intercommunal violence that erupted after
predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the
majority-Christian former French colony in March 2013.
Désiré Sayenga, a journalist with the Bangui daily Le
Démocrate, was tortured and shot by a suspected group of armed
Muslims who attacked him as he was returning home on the evening
of April 29. He died the next day.
René Padou was the target of a grenade attack the same day
and died on Monday as a result of his injuries.
None of the country's daily newspapers were published on
Wednesday and radio stations broadcast only music.
Over 100 journalists staged a protest march through Bangui,
accusing the government and the international forces deployed in
the country of failing to live up to their responsibility to
protect the population.
"The journalists of Central African Republic disapprove and
denounce in the strongest terms the odious murder of our two
colleagues," Maka Gbossokoto, president of the national
journalists' union, said in a speech at the end of the march.
Of a population of 4.6 million, nearly one million Central
Africans have been forced to flee their homes amid violence
which has split the country along ethnic and religious lines.
Abuses by Seleka fighters, including rape, murder and
torture, led to the rise of Christian militias known as
"anti-balaka", or anti-machete, who have driven most of the
Muslim population from the country's south.
Some 6,000 African Union peacekeepers and 2,000 French
troops are currently deployed in Central African Republic.
The United Nations has approved a 12,000-strong peacekeeping
mission to begin in September, although bringing it to full
force is likely to take several months.
(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Andrew Roche)