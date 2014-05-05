BANGUI May 5 Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has
suspended all but emergency care in the Central African Republic
(CAR) to show its "dismay" at the government's failure to
condemn the killing of 16 people at one of its clinics, the
medical charity said on Monday.
Three MSF staff were among those killed in an armed robbery
at its clinic in the northern town of Boguila on April 26. At
least four others were also killed as the attackers approached
the town, a former lawmaker for the area said.
Thousands have been killed in recent months in tit-for-tat
intercommunal killings between Muslims and militias from CAR's
Christian majority. Nearly a million have fled their homes.
MSF blamed the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels, who have
regrouped in the country's north since ceding power in January,
for the Boguila attack.
"This is not an easy decision but we decided today to take a
step after what happened at Boguila. We want to send a strong
signal about how unacceptable this is," Stefano Argenziano,
MSF's CAR mission head, told journalists in Bangui.
The suspension, expected to last a week, will also affect
MSF's non-emergency activities in Chad, Cameroon and Democratic
Republic of Congo, the group said.
"We urge the transitional government in CAR and all armed
groups involved in the conflict to immediately and publicly
condemn this horrific attack," said MSF's general director Arjan
Hehenkamp said.
The government, in power since January and assisted by
thousands of French, African and European Union peacekeepers,
has struggled to stop violence in the vast, landlocked country.
MSF workers have suffered 115 security incidents in CAR
December 2012, including 31 armed robberies.
(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Additional reporting by
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Louise Ireland)