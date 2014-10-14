BANGUI Oct 14 Central African Republic's
transitional government on Tuesday said that several days of
violence last week, the most serious in months in which about a
dozen people were killed, was part of a purported plot to
overthrow the administration.
Without identifying anyone, the government said in a
statement that a "coalition of negative forces" distributed
money to a faction of the population, urging them to set up
barricades in the capital to destabilise the country.
"Heavy and light weapons were also distributed among the
population, especially to young people for them to sow terror
and demand the resignation of the president of the transition
and Prime Minister," the statement signed by government
spokeswoman Antoinette Montaigne said.
The three days of clashes pitting mostly militias, known as
anti-balaka, against armed Muslims, forced up to 6,500 to flee
their homes, according to the United Nations.
The violence was the first major test for the country's
newly deployed U.N. peacekeeping mission, occurring amid
increasing political tensions as anti-balaka leaders and the
mostly Muslim Seleka rebels called for Interim President
Catherine Samba-Panza to step down.
Central African Republic, which is poor despite gold,
uranium and diamond reserves, was plunged into chaos when the
Seleka rebels seized power in March 2013.
Their rule was marked by abuses that prompted a backlash
from the mostly Christian and animist militia known as
"anti-balaka". France sent troops to its former colony and an
existing African peacekeeping force was beefed up and
transformed into a U.N. peacekeeping mission.
Seleka leaders were forced to resign in January and a new
transition took over led by Samba-Panza. Sporadic intercommunal
violence has continued despite the presence of thousands of
peacekeepers.
(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Grant McCool)